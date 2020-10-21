Digital Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.7% Upside

Digital Realty Trust found using ticker (DLR) have now 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 186 and 130 with the average target price sitting at 163.59. Now with the previous closing price of 157.7 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.7%. The day 50 moving average is 149.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 146.76. The market cap for the company is $43,260m. Visit the company website at: http://www.digitalrealty.com

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

