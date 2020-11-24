Digital Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.9% Upside

Digital Realty Trust with ticker code (DLR) have now 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 183 and 141 and has a mean target at 165.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at 142.7 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 149.03 and the 200 moving average now moves to 146.71. The market cap for the company is $39,215m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.digitalrealty.com

Digital Realty supports the world’s leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty’s global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 284 facilities in 48 metros across 23 countries on six continents.