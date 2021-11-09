Twitter
Digital Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.2% Upside

Digital Realty Trust found using ticker (DLR) now have 23 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 187 and 148 with a mean TP of 169.74. With the stocks previous close at 155.47 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.2%. The day 50 moving average is 151.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 154.34. The company has a market cap of $44,297m. Find out more information at: http://www.digitalrealty.com

Digital Realty supports the world’s leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty’s global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 284 facilities in 48 metros across 23 countries on six continents.

