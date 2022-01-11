Digital Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.2% Upside

Digital Realty Trust with ticker code (DLR) now have 23 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 195 and 151 and has a mean target at 172.61. Now with the previous closing price of 161.06 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 165.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to 156.05. The company has a market capitalisation of $45,190m. Find out more information at: https://www.digitalrealty.com

Digital Realty supports the world’s leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty’s global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 284 facilities in 48 metros across 23 countries on six continents.