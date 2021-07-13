Digital Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.5% Upside

Digital Realty Trust found using ticker (DLR) have now 24 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 177 and 139 with the average target price sitting at 162.71. Now with the previous closing price of 155.76 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.5%. The 50 day MA is 154.77 and the 200 day MA is 144.96. The market cap for the company is $44,401m. Visit the company website at: http://www.digitalrealty.com

Digital Realty supports the world’s leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty’s global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 284 facilities in 48 metros across 23 countries on six continents.