Digital Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.4% Upside

Digital Realty Trust with ticker code (DLR) have now 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 190 and 88 calculating the mean target price we have 129.11. Now with the previous closing price of 96.77 this indicates there is a potential upside of 33.4%. The 50 day MA is 105.03 while the 200 day moving average is 128.45. The company has a market cap of $28,564m. Find out more information at: https://www.digitalrealty.com

The potential market cap would be $38,109m based on the market concensus.

Digital Realty supports the world’s leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty’s global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 284 facilities in 48 metros across 23 countries on six continents.