Digital Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.3% Upside

Digital Realty Trust with ticker code (DLR) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 190 and 88 calculating the mean target price we have 129.11. With the stocks previous close at 101.39 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 27.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 107.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 129.64. The market capitalisation for the company is $29,454m. Company Website: https://www.digitalrealty.com

The potential market cap would be $37,507m based on the market concensus.

Digital Realty supports the world’s leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty’s global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 284 facilities in 48 metros across 23 countries on six continents.