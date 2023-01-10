Digital Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.4% Upside

Digital Realty Trust found using ticker (DLR) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 175 and 81 and has a mean target at 124.1. Now with the previous closing price of 101.38 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.4%. The day 50 moving average is 104.35 and the 200 day MA is 120.98. The company has a market capitalisation of $29,717m. Find out more information at: https://www.digitalrealty.com

The potential market cap would be $36,376m based on the market concensus.

Digital Realty supports the world’s leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty’s global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 284 facilities in 48 metros across 23 countries on six continents.