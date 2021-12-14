Digital Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.4% Upside

Digital Realty Trust found using ticker (DLR) now have 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 195 and 148 calculating the average target price we see 171.04. With the stocks previous close at 167.1 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.4%. The day 50 moving average is 156.8 while the 200 day moving average is 152.61. The market cap for the company is $48,647m. Company Website: https://www.digitalrealty.com

Digital Realty supports the world’s leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty’s global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 284 facilities in 48 metros across 23 countries on six continents.