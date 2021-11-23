Digital Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.4% Upside

Digital Realty Trust with ticker code (DLR) have now 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 187 and 148 calculating the average target price we see 169.61. With the stocks previous close at 165.58 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.4%. The 50 day MA is 153.22 and the 200 moving average now moves to 150.77. The company has a market capitalisation of $46,308m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.digitalrealty.com

Digital Realty supports the world’s leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty’s global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 284 facilities in 48 metros across 23 countries on six continents.