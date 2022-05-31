Twitter
Digital Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Digital Realty Trust with ticker code (DLR) have now 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 190 and 142 calculating the average target price we see 161.55. Now with the previous closing price of 136.79 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 140.93 and the 200 day MA is 151.23. The company has a market cap of $41,174m. Visit the company website at: https://www.digitalrealty.com

The potential market cap would be $48,627m based on the market concensus.

Digital Realty supports the world’s leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty’s global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 284 facilities in 48 metros across 23 countries on six continents.

