Digital Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.8% Upside

Digital Realty Trust with ticker code (DLR) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 175 and 88 calculating the average target price we see 125.53. With the stocks previous close at 111.27 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 101.1 and the 200 moving average now moves to 125.57. The company has a market capitalisation of $31,579m. Visit the company website at: https://www.digitalrealty.com

The potential market cap would be $35,627m based on the market concensus.

Digital Realty supports the world’s leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty’s global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 284 facilities in 48 metros across 23 countries on six continents.