Digital Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.5% Upside

Digital Realty Trust with ticker code (DLR) now have 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 190 and 145 calculating the average target price we see 165.96. With the stocks previous close at 147.54 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 153.06 while the 200 day moving average is 153.3. The company has a market cap of $41,861m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.digitalrealty.com

Digital Realty supports the world’s leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty’s global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 284 facilities in 48 metros across 23 countries on six continents.