Digital Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential .4% Upside

Digital Realty Trust found using ticker (DLR) have now 23 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 195 and 151 calculating the average target price we see 172.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 171.54 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of .4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 159.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 153.61. The company has a market cap of $48,570m. Visit the company website at: https://www.digitalrealty.com

Digital Realty supports the world’s leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty’s global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 284 facilities in 48 metros across 23 countries on six continents.