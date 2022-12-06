Digital Realty Trust, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.2% Upside

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. with ticker code (DLR) have now 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 175 and 88 with the average target price sitting at 125.53. Given that the stocks previous close was at 110.85 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.2%. The 50 day MA is 101.26 and the 200 day moving average is 124.77. The company has a market cap of $32,073m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.digitalrealty.com

The potential market cap would be $36,321m based on the market concensus.