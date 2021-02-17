Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 121.8% Upside

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. with ticker code (DFFN) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.5 and 2 with a mean TP of 2.75. Now with the previous closing price of 1.24 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 121.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.13 while the 200 day moving average is 0.93. The company has a market cap of $109m. Find out more information at: http://www.diffusionpharma.com

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke. The company is also developing RES-529, a PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of oncology primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a cooperative research agreement with the University of Virginia Health and the Integrated Translational Research Institute of Virginia to evaluate the transcrocetinate sodium in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19 infection. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.