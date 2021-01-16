Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 120.0% Upside

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. found using ticker (DFFN) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.5 and 2 with a mean TP of 2.75. With the stocks previous close at 1.25 this would imply there is a potential upside of 120.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.83 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.91. The company has a market capitalisation of $75m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.diffusionpharma.com

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke. The company is also developing RES-529, a PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of oncology primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a cooperative research agreement with the University of Virginia Health and the Integrated Translational Research Institute of Virginia to evaluate the transcrocetinate sodium in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19 infection. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.