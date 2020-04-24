Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 733.3% Upside

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. found using ticker (DFFN) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.5 and 3.5 with the average target price sitting at 3.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.42 this would imply there is a potential upside of 733.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.37 and the 200 day moving average is 0.56. The company has a market capitalisation of $15m. Find out more information at: http://www.diffusionpharma.com

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke. The company is also developing RES-529, a PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of oncology primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a cooperative research agreement with the University of Virginia Health and the Integrated Translational Research Institute of Virginia to evaluate the transcrocetinate sodium in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19 infection. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

