Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 714.0% Upside

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. found using ticker (DFFN) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.5 and 3.5 calculating the average target price we see 3.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.43 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 714.0%. The 50 day MA is 0.37 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.54. The market cap for the company is $15m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.diffusionpharma.com

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke. The company is also developing RES-529, a PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of oncology primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a cooperative research agreement with the University of Virginia Health and the Integrated Translational Research Institute of Virginia to evaluate the transcrocetinate sodium in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19 infection. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

