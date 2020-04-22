Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 660.9% Upside

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. found using ticker (DFFN) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 3.5 and 3.5 and has a mean target at 3.5. With the stocks previous close at 0.46 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 660.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.37 while the 200 day moving average is 0.57. The company has a market capitalisation of $15m. Company Website: http://www.diffusionpharma.com

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke. The company is also developing RES-529, a PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of oncology primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a cooperative research agreement with the University of Virginia Health and the Integrated Translational Research Institute of Virginia to evaluate the transcrocetinate sodium in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19 infection. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

