Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.3% Upside

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated with ticker code (DBD) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 10 with a mean TP of 12.5. With the stocks previous close at 9.9 this indicates there is a potential upside of 26.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.04 while the 200 day moving average is 7.13. The market capitalisation for the company is $778m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments. It offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics. It also provides banking product-related services comprising proactive monitoring and rapid resolution of incidents through remote service capabilities or an on-site visit; first and second line maintenance, and preventive maintenance and on-demand services; managed and outsourcing services, such as business processes, solution management, upgrades and transaction processing; and cash management services. In addition, the company offers DN Vynamic software suite; mobile point of sale and self-checkout terminals; printers, scales, and mobile scanners; and banknote and coin processing systems. Additionally, it provides retail customer’s product-related services, such as implementation services; managed mobility services; monitoring and advanced analytics; and store life-cycle management services. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has strategic relationship with Accenture. The company was formerly known as Diebold, Incorporated and changed its name to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in December 2016. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio.