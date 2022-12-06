Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 92.3% Upside

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated with ticker code (DBD) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 5 and 3 and has a mean target at 4. Now with the previous closing price of 2.08 this indicates there is a potential upside of 92.3%. The 50 day MA is 2.4 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.85. The company has a market cap of $157m. Find out more information at: https://www.dieboldnixdorf.com

The potential market cap would be $303m based on the market concensus.