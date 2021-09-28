Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 68.8% Upside

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated found using ticker (DBD) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 17.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.22 this would imply there is a potential upside of 68.8%. The day 50 moving average is 10.55 and the 200 day moving average is 12.62. The company has a market cap of $824m. Company Website: http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments. It offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics. It also provides banking product-related services comprising proactive monitoring and rapid resolution of incidents through remote service capabilities or an on-site visit; first and second line maintenance, and preventive maintenance and on-demand services; managed and outsourcing services, such as business processes, solution management, upgrades and transaction processing; and cash management services. In addition, the company offers DN Vynamic software suite; mobile point of sale and self-checkout terminals; printers, scales, and mobile scanners; and banknote and coin processing systems. Additionally, it provides retail customer’s product-related services, such as on-demand and professional services; maintenance and availability services; implementation services; managed mobility services; monitoring and advanced analytics; and store life-cycle management services. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has strategic relationship with Accenture. The company was formerly known as Diebold, Incorporated and changed its name to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in December 2016. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio.