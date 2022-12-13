Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 136.7% Upside

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated found using ticker (DBD) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 5 and 3 calculating the mean target price we have 4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.69 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 136.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.68. The market capitalisation for the company is $138m. Company Website: https://www.dieboldnixdorf.com

The potential market cap would be $328m based on the market concensus.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics. It also provides banking product-related services comprising proactive monitoring and rapid resolution of incidents through remote service capabilities or an on-site visit; first- and second-line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; managed and outsourcing services, such as business processes, solution management, upgrades, and transaction processing; and cash management services. In addition, the company offers DN Vynamic software suite to simplify and enhance the consumer experience; mobile point of sale and self-checkout terminals; printers, scales, and mobile scanners; and banknote and coin processing systems. Additionally, it provides retail customer’s product-related services, such as on-demand and professional services; maintenance and availability services; implementation services; managed mobility services; monitoring and advanced analytics; and store life-cycle management services. The company was formerly known as Diebold, Incorporated and changed its name to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in December 2016. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Hudson, Ohio.