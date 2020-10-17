Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -.2% Downside

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc found using ticker (DKS) have now 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 75 and 53 with a mean TP of 62.94. Given that the stocks previous close was at 63.05 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 57.78 and the 200 day moving average is 41.66. The company has a market cap of $5,578m. Company Website: http://www.dickssportinggoods.com

DICK’S Sporting Goods, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce websites, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, and live scorekeeping. As of August 01, 2020, it operated 726 DICK’S Sporting Goods stores. The company was formerly known as Dick’S Clothing and Sporting Goods and changed its name to DICK’S Sporting Goods in April 1999. DICK’S Sporting Goods was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.

