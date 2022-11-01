Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.6% Upside

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc found using ticker (DKS) now have 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 160 and 100 with a mean TP of 126.22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 116.23 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.6%. The 50 day MA is 110.72 and the 200 day moving average is 100.86. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,010m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dickssportinggoods.com

The potential market cap would be $9,784m based on the market concensus.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. It also owns and operates Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Public Lands, Going Going Gone!, and other specialty concept stores; and DICK’S House of Sports and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile application for video streaming, scorekeeping, scheduling, and communications. The company sells its product through e-commerce websites and mobile applications. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 730 DICK’S Sporting Goods stores. The company was formerly known as Dick’S Clothing and Sporting Goods and changed its name to DICK’S Sporting Goods in April 1999. DICK’S Sporting Goods was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.