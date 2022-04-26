Twitter
Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc found using ticker (DKS) now have 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 180 and 113 calculating the mean target price we have 143.39. Given that the stocks previous close was at 99.69 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 43.8%. The day 50 moving average is 105.94 and the 200 day MA is 114.9. The company has a market cap of $8,213m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dickssportinggoods.com

The potential market cap would be $11,814m based on the market concensus.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. It also owns and operates Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Public Lands, Going Going Gone!, and other specialty concept stores; and DICK’S House of Sports and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile application for video streaming, scorekeeping, scheduling, and communications. The company sells its product through e-commerce websites and mobile applications. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 730 DICK’S Sporting Goods stores. The company was formerly known as Dick’S Clothing and Sporting Goods and changed its name to DICK’S Sporting Goods in April 1999. DICK’S Sporting Goods was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.

