Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.5% Upside

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc with ticker code (DKS) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 180 and 113 with the average target price sitting at 145.32. Now with the previous closing price of 109.71 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 32.5%. The 50 day MA is 110.64 and the 200 day moving average is 113.27. The market cap for the company is $8,617m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.dickssportinggoods.com

The potential market cap would be $11,414m based on the market concensus.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlinesluding sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce websites, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, and live scorekeeping. As of May 1, 2021, it operated 730 DICK’S Sporting Goods stores. The company was formerly known as Dick’S Clothing and Sporting Goods and changed its name to DICK’S Sporting Goods in April 1999. DICK’S Sporting Goods was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.