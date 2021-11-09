Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.5% Upside

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc found using ticker (DKS) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 180 and 123 and has a mean target at 152.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 129.65 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.5%. The 50 day MA is 124.14 and the 200 day moving average is 108.86. The market cap for the company is $11,547m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dickssportinggoods.com

DICK’S Sporting Goods, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce websites, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, and live scorekeeping. As of May 1, 2021, it operated 730 DICK’S Sporting Goods stores. The company was formerly known as Dick’S Clothing and Sporting Goods and changed its name to DICK’S Sporting Goods in April 1999. DICK’S Sporting Goods was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.