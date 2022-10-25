Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.8% Upside

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc with ticker code (DKS) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 160 and 100 with the average target price sitting at 126.22. Now with the previous closing price of 109.93 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 110.34 and the 200 day MA is 100.82. The market cap for the company is $9,054m. Find out more information at: https://www.dickssportinggoods.com

The potential market cap would be $10,396m based on the market concensus.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. It also owns and operates Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Public Lands, Going Going Gone!, and other specialty concept stores; and DICK’S House of Sports and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile application for video streaming, scorekeeping, scheduling, and communications. The company sells its product through e-commerce websites and mobile applications. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 730 DICK’S Sporting Goods stores. The company was formerly known as Dick’S Clothing and Sporting Goods and changed its name to DICK’S Sporting Goods in April 1999. DICK’S Sporting Goods was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.