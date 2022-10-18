Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.7% Upside

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc with ticker code (DKS) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 160 and 100 calculating the mean target price we have 125.06. With the stocks previous close at 109.96 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.7%. The day 50 moving average is 109.69 while the 200 day moving average is 100.86. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,730m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.dickssportinggoods.com

The potential market cap would be $9,929m based on the market concensus.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. It also owns and operates Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Public Lands, Going Going Gone!, and other specialty concept stores; and DICK’S House of Sports and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile application for video streaming, scorekeeping, scheduling, and communications. The company sells its product through e-commerce websites and mobile applications. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 730 DICK’S Sporting Goods stores. The company was formerly known as Dick’S Clothing and Sporting Goods and changed its name to DICK’S Sporting Goods in April 1999. DICK’S Sporting Goods was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.