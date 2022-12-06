Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.8% Upside

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc with ticker code (DKS) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 160 and 112 calculating the average target price we see 134.42. Given that the stocks previous close was at 119.18 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 111.32 and the 200 day MA is 100.69. The market cap for the company is $9,612m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.dickssportinggoods.com

The potential market cap would be $10,841m based on the market concensus.