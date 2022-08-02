Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.2% Upside

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc with ticker code (DKS) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 132 and 78 calculating the average target price we see 105. Now with the previous closing price of 93.59 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 82.52 and the 200 day moving average is 103.96. The company has a market cap of $7,739m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.dickssportinggoods.com

The potential market cap would be $8,683m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. It also owns and operates Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Public Lands, Going Going Gone!, and other specialty concept stores; and DICK’S House of Sports and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile application for video streaming, scorekeeping, scheduling, and communications. The company sells its product through e-commerce websites and mobile applications. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 730 DICK’S Sporting Goods stores. The company was formerly known as Dick’S Clothing and Sporting Goods and changed its name to DICK’S Sporting Goods in April 1999. DICK’S Sporting Goods was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.