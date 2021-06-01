Twitter
Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc found using ticker (DKS) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 142 and 74 and has a mean target at 109.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 98.76 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.2%. The 50 day MA is 86.13 and the 200 day moving average is 72. The company has a market cap of $8,706m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dickssportinggoods.com

DICK’S Sporting Goods, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce websites, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, and live scorekeeping. As of May 1, 2021, it operated 730 DICK’S Sporting Goods stores. The company was formerly known as Dick’S Clothing and Sporting Goods and changed its name to DICK’S Sporting Goods in April 1999. DICK’S Sporting Goods was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.

