Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.9% Downside

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc found using ticker (DKS) now have 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 58 with the average target price sitting at 79.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 82.58 this would imply there is a potential downside of -3.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 80.67 while the 200 day moving average is 67.4. The company has a market cap of $7,676m. Company Website: http://www.dickssportinggoods.com

DICK’S Sporting Goods, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce websites, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, and live scorekeeping. As of August 01, 2020, it operated 726 DICK’S Sporting Goods stores. The company was formerly known as Dick’S Clothing and Sporting Goods and changed its name to DICK’S Sporting Goods in April 1999. DICK’S Sporting Goods was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.