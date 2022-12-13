Diana Shipping inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 63.3% Upside

Diana Shipping inc. with ticker code (DSX) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6.7 and 5 with a mean TP of 5.78. Now with the previous closing price of 3.54 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 63.3%. The day 50 moving average is 4.06 and the 200 day moving average is 4.85. The company has a market capitalisation of $310m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.dianashippinginc.com

The potential market cap would be $507m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of November 15, 2022, it operated a fleet of 40 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 6 Ultramax, and 8 Panamax. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.