Diana Shipping inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 61.0% Upside

Diana Shipping inc. with ticker code (DSX) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6.7 and 5 and has a mean target at 5.78. Now with the previous closing price of 3.59 this indicates there is a potential upside of 61.0%. The 50 day MA is 4.09 and the 200 day MA is 4.87. The company has a market capitalisation of $305m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dianashippinginc.com

The potential market cap would be $491m based on the market concensus.