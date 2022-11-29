Diana Shipping inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.6% Upside

Diana Shipping inc. with ticker code (DSX) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6.7 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 5.78. Now with the previous closing price of 3.97 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 45.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.21 and the 200 day moving average is 4.89. The market cap for the company is $315m. Find out more information at: https://www.dianashippinginc.com

The potential market cap would be $458m based on the market concensus.

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of November 15, 2022, it operated a fleet of 40 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 6 Ultramax, and 8 Panamax. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.