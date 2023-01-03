Diana Shipping inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.4% Upside

Diana Shipping inc. found using ticker (DSX) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6.7 and 4 with the average target price sitting at 5.58. With the stocks previous close at 3.89 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 43.4%. The 50 day MA is 3.99 while the 200 day moving average is 4.78. The company has a market capitalisation of $336m. Find out more information at: https://www.dianashippinginc.com

The potential market cap would be $482m based on the market concensus.

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of November 15, 2022, it operated a fleet of 40 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 6 Ultramax, and 8 Panamax. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.