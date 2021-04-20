Diana Shipping inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.9% Upside

Diana Shipping inc. found using ticker (DSX) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 2.4 and has a mean target at 4.28. Now with the previous closing price of 3.06 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 39.9%. The 50 day MA is 3.11 and the 200 day moving average is 2.15. The company has a market cap of $301m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dianashippinginc.com

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.