Diana Shipping inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.8% Upside

Diana Shipping inc. with ticker code (DSX) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 3 and 1.75 and has a mean target at 2.35. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.73 this would imply there is a potential upside of 35.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.46 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.49. The company has a market cap of $144m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dianashippinginc.com

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.