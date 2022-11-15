Diana Shipping inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.4% Upside

Diana Shipping inc. with ticker code (DSX) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 5.98. With the stocks previous close at 4.45 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 34.4%. The day 50 moving average is 4.31 and the 200 day MA is 4.88. The market cap for the company is $375m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dianashippinginc.com

The potential market cap would be $504m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.