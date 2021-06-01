Twitter
Diana Shipping inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Diana Shipping inc. found using ticker (DSX) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 2.4 and has a mean target at 5.62. Now with the previous closing price of 4.42 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 27.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.81 and the 200 day moving average is 2.82. The market cap for the company is $409m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dianashippinginc.com

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

