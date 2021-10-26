Diana Shipping inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.1% Upside

Diana Shipping inc. with ticker code (DSX) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 2.4 with a mean TP of 6.2. With the stocks previous close at 5.25 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.54 and the 200 day moving average is 4.64. The company has a market capitalisation of $490m. Company Website: http://www.dianashippinginc.com

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.