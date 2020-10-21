Diana Shipping inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 95.0% Upside

Diana Shipping inc. with ticker code (DSX) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 4 and 1.75 with a mean TP of 2.73. Now with the previous closing price of 1.4 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 95.0%. The 50 day MA is 1.43 while the 200 day moving average is 1.53. The company has a market cap of $123m. Company Website: http://www.dianashippinginc.com

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

