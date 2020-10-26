Diana Shipping inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 92.3% Upside

Diana Shipping inc. with ticker code (DSX) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 1.75 calculating the mean target price we have 2.73. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.42 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 92.3%. The day 50 moving average is 1.43 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.53. The company has a market capitalisation of $124m. Company Website: http://www.dianashippinginc.com

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

