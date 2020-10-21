Diamondrock Hospitality Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.5% Upside

Diamondrock Hospitality Company with ticker code (DRH) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 4 calculating the average target price we see 5.98. Now with the previous closing price of 4.92 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.5%. The 50 day MA is 5.25 and the 200 day MA is 5.34. The company has a market capitalisation of $952m. Find out more information at: http://www.drhc.com

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

