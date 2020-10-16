Diamondrock Hospitality Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.7% Upside

Diamondrock Hospitality Company with ticker code (DRH) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 8 and 4 with the average target price sitting at 5.98. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.04 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.34. The company has a market capitalisation of $998m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.drhc.com

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn