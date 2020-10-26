Diamondrock Hospitality Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.7% Upside

Diamondrock Hospitality Company with ticker code (DRH) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 4 and has a mean target at 5.98. Now with the previous closing price of 5.26 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.7%. The day 50 moving average is 5.21 while the 200 day moving average is 5.35. The company has a market cap of $1,059m. Company Website: http://www.drhc.com

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

