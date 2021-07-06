Diamondrock Hospitality Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.0% Upside

Diamondrock Hospitality Company found using ticker (DRH) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11.5 and 8 and has a mean target at 10.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.84 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.0%. The day 50 moving average is 10 while the 200 day moving average is 9.67. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,039m. Visit the company website at: http://www.drhc.com

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.